Fidelity National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $224 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.14 billion to $10.17 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

