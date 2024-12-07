Florida woman shot and killed by officer after police say she charged with a knife

Posted Saturday, December 7, 2024 10:29 am

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a woman at a South Florida condominium complex on Friday after police said the woman charged the officer with a knife.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said an officer drove to the Majestic Gardens complex after someone called police seeking service, gave a first name and hung up. Gonzalez, speaking at a news conference, said the officer was confronted by a woman with a large knife shortly after arriving.

The officer reported the woman had a knife over his radio, and then reported “shots fired” after he shot the woman, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Any time an officer is confronted and can justifiably determine that his life or others are in imminent danger, then he’s authorized to use deadly force,” Gonzalez told reporters. “And that is what occurred today.”

Police told local news outlets they haven't confirmed whether the woman shot was the same woman who called 911. They haven't released the name of woman or the officer.

The officer, who had been working for Lauderhill police for three years, will be placed on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, as is normal procedure.