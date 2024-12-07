Florida woman shot and killed by officer after police say she charged with a knife

Posted 12/7/24

A police officer shot and killed a woman at a South Florida condominium complex on Friday after police said the woman charged the officer with a knife. Lauderhill Police say an officer was confronted …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Florida woman shot and killed by officer after police say she charged with a knife

Posted

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a woman at a South Florida condominium complex on Friday after police said the woman charged the officer with a knife.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Antonio Gonzalez said an officer drove to the Majestic Gardens complex after someone called police seeking service, gave a first name and hung up. Gonzalez, speaking at a news conference, said the officer was confronted by a woman with a large knife shortly after arriving.

The officer reported the woman had a knife over his radio, and then reported “shots fired” after he shot the woman, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“Any time an officer is confronted and can justifiably determine that his life or others are in imminent danger, then he’s authorized to use deadly force,” Gonzalez told reporters. “And that is what occurred today.”

Police told local news outlets they haven't confirmed whether the woman shot was the same woman who called 911. They haven't released the name of woman or the officer.

The officer, who had been working for Lauderhill police for three years, will be placed on leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting, as is normal procedure.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Young activists take on a government agency in a …

Trump hosts Apple CEO at Mar-a-Lago as big tech …

Miami judge approves bail for wealthy Alexander twins …

Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration even as …

x