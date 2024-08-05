FNF Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Monday reported profit of $306 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNF

