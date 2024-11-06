FNF Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $266 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Wednesday reported profit of $266 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.
The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period.
