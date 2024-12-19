French president arrives in Mayotte to survey Cyclone Chido damage

Posted 12/19/24

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived to the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to survey the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Chido. Macron will on Thursday overfly the area for an aerial …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

French president arrives in Mayotte to survey Cyclone Chido damage

Posted

MAMOUDZOU, Mayotte (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday to the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to survey the devastation wreaked by Cyclone Chido.

Macron will overfly the area for an aerial appraisal of the damage before visiting the hospital. He will then visit a destroyed neighborhood.

French authorities said at least 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people were injured, more than 200 critically.

But it's feared hundreds or even thousands of people have died after the strongest cyclone in nearly a century ripped through the French territory of Mayotte off the coast of Africa on Saturday.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

German Christmas market ramming is the latest attack …

France's Mayotte struggles to recover as cyclone …

Pope Francis reprimands Vatican staff for gossiping in …

AP PHOTOS: Scenes of devastation from the aftermath of …

x