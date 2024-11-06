FRP Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/6/24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

FRP Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPH

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia …

Chinese national jailed on charges that he tried to …

NASA astronauts won't say which one of them got sick …

Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but …

x