Gencor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/9/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Gencor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share.

The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GENC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GENC

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Why the fastest-growing place for young kids in the US …

Mars and Jupiter get chummy in the night sky. The …

Trump campaign projects confidence and looks to young …

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in …

x