Geo Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/7/24

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $607.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $606 million to $616 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 51 cents per share, with revenue expected to be $2.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEO

