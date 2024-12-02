German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

Posted 12/2/24

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years. The visit Monday comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years

Posted

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday.

The visit comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Their call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine.

Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military supplies this month totaling 650 million euros.

“Ukraine can rely on Germany -- we say what we do and we do what we say," he said.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Thousands scour Syria's most horrific prison but find …

Mass evacuation of Philippine villages underway after …

Takeaways from AP's report on Chinese gold mining …

Chinese gold mining threatens a protected UN heritage …

x