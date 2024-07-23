Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/23/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Edras Josue Coca, 21, Fort Myers, was arrested July 21 by GCSO and charged with burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $3,500.
  • Savannah Duncan, 31, Ca., was arrested July 21 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. She is being held for Ventura County.
  • Willie Johnson, 20, Belle Glade, was arrested July 20 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
  • Derrick Rednour, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested July 21 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. He is being held for Okeechobee County.
  • Tina Ripoll, 59, Okeechobee, was arrested July 15 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. She is being held without bond.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

