Great Elm Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 8/1/24

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Great Elm Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GECC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GECC

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Forecasters expect depression to become Tropical Storm …

Federal judge rules that Florida’s transgender …

Hurricane Carlotta forms over Pacific Ocean as it …

Chatham Lodging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

x