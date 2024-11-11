Great Elm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/11/24

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Monday reported profit of $2.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Palm Beach Gardens, …

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEG

