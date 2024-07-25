Greenlane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 7/25/24

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton,

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $4.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNLN

