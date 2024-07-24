HCBOCC agrees to 'press pause' on meeting space for 4-H students

Posted Wednesday, July 24, 2024 3:20 pm

HENDRY COUNTY — During its July 23 meeting, The Hendry County commissioners discussed the purchase of a double-wide meeting space for the Hendry County/Clewiston Extension Office.

The space will also be used by 4-H clubs and events.

Commissioner Karson Turner said he was concerned about putting in a mobile home, but Craig Frey, Hendry County Extension Director, said it was actually a shed rather than a mobile home.

Turner suggested they investigate other options. “I would like to see us build a longer-lasting structure,” he said. “I want us to look with a forward lens.”

Commissioner Raymon Iglesias said he felt anything they could do for the ag community was a good thing. “Anything we can do to get the youth off the street…”

Frey explained some of the Clewiston clubs have 80-100 members who have no place to meet.

Turner said that made it even more important to build something that will last. “I think we need to slow it down a little bit and think bricks and mortar. I want to see something bigger, better, brighter.” He stressed that he is all for helping the agricultural community but wanted what they did to be something the community could be proud of.

Frey explained that the Hendry County 4-H Association would be able to fund the project if they went ahead with it.

After much discussion, they agreed to “press pause” and revisit the issue next month.