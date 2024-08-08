HCI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had …

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $4.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.58 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $206.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI

