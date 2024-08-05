Helios Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported net income of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $219.9 million in the period.

Helios Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.35 to $1.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $840 million.

