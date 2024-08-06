Hendry County schools’ grades show growth  

The Florida Department of Education has released its annual school and district grades, and the Hendry County School District is now only one point away from obtaining a district score of B.
Hendry County Schools now have 56 grade points, up from 48 in the 2021-22 school year and an increase from the 53 points for the 2018-2019 school year.
Clewiston High School earned a grade of C with 53 points, up from 44 in 2022. While LaBelle High School increased one point, up to 53 points from 52 in 2022 .
Eastside Elementary secured Hendry County’s only A grade, up from a C in 2022. LaBelle Elementary saw their grade fall last year, FDOE gave the elementary a D, down from a C in 2022. Central Elementary also regressed, from an A in 2022 to a B last school year.
The Hendry County School District recognized Eastside for achieving their A rating, as well as Westside Elementary and Central for their B rating. Eastside Principal Denise Gibson and Eastside Assistant Principal Kristin Mann were named the district principal and assistant principal of the 2023-2024 school year by Hendry County.