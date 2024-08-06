Hendry County schools’ grades show growth  

By Richard Marion
Hendry County News
Posted 8/6/24

The Florida Department of Education has released its annual school and district grades, and the Hendry County School District is now only one point away from obtaining a district score of B.

I am anchor

Eastside Elementary in Clewiston [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]
Eastside Elementary in Clewiston [Photo by Richard Marion/Lake Okeechobee News]

CLEWISTON- The Florida Department of Education has released its annual school and district grades, and the Hendry County School District is now only one point away from obtaining a district score of “B”. 

Hendry County Schools now have 56 grade points, up from 48 in the 2021-22 school year and an increase from the 53 points for the 2018-2019 school year. 

Clewiston High School earned a grade of C with 53 points, up from 44 in 2022. While LaBelle High School increased one point, up to 53 points from 52 in 2022 .

Eastside Elementary was recognized by the Hendry County School District for their A grade from FDOE. [Photo courtesy Hendry County Schools]
Eastside Elementary was recognized by the Hendry County School District for their A grade from FDOE. [Photo courtesy Hendry County Schools]

Eastside Elementary secured Hendry County’s only A grade, up from a C in 2022. LaBelle Elementary saw their grade fall last year, FDOE gave the elementary a D, down from a C in 2022. Central Elementary also regressed, from an A in 2022 to a B last school year. 

The Hendry County School District recognized Eastside for achieving their A rating, as well as Westside Elementary and Central for their B rating. Eastside Principal Denise Gibson and Eastside Assistant Principal Kristin Mann were named the district principal and assistant principal of the 2023-2024 school year by Hendry County. 

