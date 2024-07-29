Hendry County Schools plan Open House hours

Special to Hendry County News
Posted 7/29/24

Hendry County Schools open house events are planned Thursday, Aug. 8.

Hendry County Schools open house events are planned Thursday, Aug. 8. This is a great opportunity to meet your child's teachers, tour the school, and learn more about our programs.

  • Clewiston Early Learning Center, 4-6 p.m.
  • Clewiston Central Elementary School, kindergarten through grade 2, 4 to 6 p.m.; grades 3-5, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Eastside Elementary School, Clewiston, kindergarten through grade 5, noon to 3 p.m.
  • Westside Elementary School, Clewiston, kindergarten through grade 5, 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Clewiston Middle School, 6th grade, 2:30 to 4 p.m.; grades 7 and 8, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • Clewiston High School, grades 9-12, 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Country Oaks Elementary School, LaBelle, kindergarten through grade 5, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • LaBelle Elementary School, kindergarten through grade 5, 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Upthegrove Elementary School. LaBelle, kindergarten through grade 5, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • LaBelle Middle School, grade 6, 12:30 p.m.; grade 7, 1 p.m.; grade 8, 1:30 p.m.
  • LaBelle High School, grades 9 and 10, 9-11 a.m.; grades 11 and 12, 1 to 3 p.m.
