Hendry County sets millage rate at 6.925 for TRIM notices

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County Board of County Commissioners set the millage rate for TRIM notices during its July 23 meeting.
Currently at 7.1mils, staff suggested a 6.9 millage rate for the advertised rate. This will be a 1.4% tax increase.
Commissioner Emory Howard suggested changing the rate to 6.925 so they can increase the employees’ pay by a small amount. Knowing the community is struggling due to inflation, their intention is to “cut the fat” and try to get back to the rollback rate.
Once the TRIM notices go out, the county commission may reduce the tax rate but cannot increase it.