Herc Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $70 million in its second quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company …

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $70 million in its second quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.60 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $848 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

