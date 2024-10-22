Herc Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $122 million in its third quarter.

The Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $4.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.35 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $965 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

