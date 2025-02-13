Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 2/13/25

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Herc Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $46 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.58 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $951 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $934 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $211 million, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRI

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida man is set to be executed for kidnapping and …

Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in a restricted …

Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty …

Trump Organization sues Capital One for closing bank …

x