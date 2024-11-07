Hilton Grand Vacations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 11/7/24

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based …

Hilton Grand Vacations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

