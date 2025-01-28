Holy cow, the YMS seventh grade team is awesome!

The seventh grade team of Yearling Middle School is achieving outstanding success this school year.
OKEECHOBEE — The seventh grade team of Yearling Middle School is achieving outstanding success this school year. They are the next recipients of Yearling Middle School’s HOLY COW award. These teachers have demonstrated remarkable growth this school year and have become a well-oiled machine with their procedures and transitions. They have truly embodied what it means to do what’s best for all YMS students and not just their own scheduled students. Congratulations to the seventh grade teachers! [Photo courtesy Yearling Middle School]