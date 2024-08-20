Immersion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Aventura, Florida-based …
AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $28.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Aventura, Florida-based company said it had profit of 89 cents.
The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMMR