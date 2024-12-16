Immersion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 12/16/24

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Monday reported profit of $27.2 million in its third quarter.

The Aventura, Florida-based company said it had net income …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Immersion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — AVENTURA, Fla. (AP) — Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Monday reported profit of $27.2 million in its third quarter.

The Aventura, Florida-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $616.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMMR

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida requires teaching Black history. Some don't …

Baby pigs get Christmas pardon from Florida mayor in a …

Real estate brothers Oren and Alon Alexander remain in …

Trump adds Europe to the list of US trade partners …

x