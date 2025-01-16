Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is stabbed by an intruder at his home in Mumbai

Posted Thursday, January 16, 2025 6:43 am

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in a scuffle with an intruder at his home early Thursday and underwent surgery at a hospital, media reports said.

The 54-year-old actor was taken to the hospital from his home in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital, where he lives with his movie star wife Kareena Kapoor and two sons.

Two of the six wounds were deep, with one near his spine, the Press Trust of India news agency cited a doctor at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as saying.

Indian media quoted police as saying the intruder barged into the house at about 2:30 a.m. and fled after stabbing Khan. A female employee at Khan's home was also injured during the attack and was being treated, they said.

Police are investigating and have launched a search for the attacker.

Kapoor, Khan' wife, said in a statement that his family was fine and requested “the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations.”

Khan, who is also a movie producer, has been featured in about 70 films and television series. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

He won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi cinema, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.