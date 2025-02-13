IRadimed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported profit of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $19.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.2 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $73.2 million.

IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.81 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 million to $82 million.

