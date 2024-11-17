Israeli police make arrests after flares fired at prime minister's private residence

Posted 11/17/24

Israeli police say they have arrested three suspects after flares were fired at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal city of Caesarea. Authorities said the prime …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Israeli police make arrests after flares fired at prime minister's private residence

Posted

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police said Sunday that they have arrested three suspects after flares were fired at the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Authorities said the prime minister and his family were not at the residence when two flares were fired at it overnight, and there were no injuries.

The police did not provide details about the suspects, but officials pointed to domestic political critics of Netanyahu. Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident and warned against “an escalation of the violence in the public sphere.”

Netanyahu has faced months of mass protests over his handling of the hostage crisis unleashed by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack into Israel, which ignited the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Critics blame Netanyahu for the security and intelligence failures that allowed the attack to happen and for not reaching a deal with Hamas to release scores of hostages still held inside Gaza.

A drone launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group struck Netanyahu's Caesarea residence last month, also when he and his family were away.

___

Find more of AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Laos government pledges justice in mass alcohol …

Fighting between armed sectarian groups in restive …

Conor McGregor must pay $250K to woman who says he …

Hungary's Orbán vows to disregard international …

x