Jabil: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $138 million.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.96 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.39 billion, or $11.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.65 per share, with revenue expected to be $27 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBL

