John Parker Platt, 84, of Arlington, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 11, 2024. He was born in Findlay, Ohio, on June 24, 1940, the son of the late Joseph Parker and Vina Mae (Porter) Platt. He married his first wife and mother of his children, J. Jane Beverly, and she preceded him in death. On November 13, 1980, he married Nancy Sue Galloway, and she survives in Arlington.



John is survived by his children: Joe Platt, of Columbus, Suzy (Jim) Heistan, of Minister, and daughter-in-law, Holly Platt, of Ohio City; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; brothers: Joseph (Mary) Platt, of Bucyrus, and Jim Platt, of Fostoria; and his sister, Pat Swinehart, of Findlay. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and his son, Jeff Platt.



John was an industrial engineer for the RCA/Harris Corporation for 25 years until his retirement. He then went on to teach business administration classes at Rhodes State University for 11 years. He was a member of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Board of Directors for over 20 years, where he had served as the past President. He was a volunteer with the United Way of Hancock County and the Men's and Women's Garden Club of Findlay.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024, from 1:00PM - 4:00PM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, Ohio, 45840. An additional hour of visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 10:00AM, until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home. Pastor Christopher Cravens will be the officiant. Burial will follow at Van Horn Cemetery, Memorial contributions may be directed to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St, Findlay, or to the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Ave, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at coldrencrates.com.