Kforce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/28/24

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had …

Posted

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $353.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $337 million to $345 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFRC

