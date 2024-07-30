Landstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Landstar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.48.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The freight shipper and warehouser posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSTR

