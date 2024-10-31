Laureate Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 10/31/24

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported profit of $85.5 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Laureate Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported profit of $85.5 million in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $368.6 million in the period.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison …

Prisoners plead for air conditioning in lawsuit …

Will people leave Florida after devastating …

A Florida school board candidate lost his race. …

x