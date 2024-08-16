Lazy Days Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.22. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The company posted revenue of $238.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORV

