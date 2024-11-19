Lazy Days Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Monday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of …

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (GORV) on Monday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.37 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The company posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GORV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GORV

