Lennar: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 billion.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $4.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.03 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.16 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.95 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.93 billion, or $14.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $35.44 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEN

