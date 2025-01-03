London Zoo's residents are counted in their annual stocktake, including 2 baby gorillas

Posted Friday, January 3, 2025 11:17 am

LONDON (AP) — From alpacas to zebras — and lots of birds, reptiles and invertebrates in between — London Zoo on Friday is taking stock of what it possesses.

The annual census of the zoo's 10,000-plus occupants is a requirement of its license, and the information gleaned will be shared with zoos around the world to help manage breeding programs of endangered species.

Glynn Hennessy, the zoo's lead primate keeper, said that zoos are “really good now” at sharing information.

“We can sort of see the genetic pathway of every individual,” he said. “We can see who their grandparents were, how they're overrepresented, if they are underrepresented, so it gives us so much information to make sure that we're breeding responsibly.”

Hennessy said that 2024 was a “massive” year for the zoo with two baby gorillas — Juno and Venus — and three Asiatic lion cubs — Mali, Syanii and Shanti — born. There were also 11 penguin chicks, always a fan favorite.

And for those who like their frogs, there are 53 new ones to admire. And not just any frog. The new residents are named after Charles Darwin, no less, and arrived in the fall from Chile as part of an effort to save the species from a deadly fungus.

While recording large mammals is relatively simple, it's not so easy to identify the diverse array of invertebrates, which now includes a new thriving hive of honeybees, which luckily for the number crunchers will only be counted as one.