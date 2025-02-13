LXP Industrial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 2/13/25

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The West Palm Beach, …

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $47 million, or 16 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $31.4 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $100.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $189.4 million. Revenue was reported as $358.5 million.

LXP Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 61 cents to 65 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXP

