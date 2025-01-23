MarineMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 1/23/25

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

MarineMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $468.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483.7 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Trump’s Palestinian refugee idea falls flat with …

Lindsey Graham, a top Trump ally, says pardoning …

Nikki Fried vows to rebuild Florida Democrats as …

Sledding on boogie boards, ice hockey on Canal Street: …

x