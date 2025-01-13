Melania Trump says she's packed and ready for the move back into the White House

Posted Monday, January 13, 2025 10:48 am

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Incoming first lady Melania Trump says she's packed and ready to move back into the White House, where son Barron will have a bedroom, and she plans to revive her Be Best children's initiative.

Trump also said in a taped interview broadcast Monday on Fox News' “Fox & Friends” that an upcoming documentary on her life that is set to be distributed by Amazon Prime Video later this year was her idea based on the reception to the memoir she released last year.

“So I had an idea to, to make a movie, to make a film about my life,” she said. “My life is incredible. It’s incredibly busy. And, I told my agent, you know, I have this idea, so please, you know, go out and, make a deal for me.”

The documentary is the latest connection between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump. The company in December announced plans to donate $1 million to the president-elect's inauguration fund, and said it would also stream Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 on its Prime Video service, a separate in-kind donation worth another $1 million.

A week away from the inauguration and the Trumps' return to the White House, Melania Trump said she is “packed” and has picked out the furniture she wants to bring to the executive mansion. The second time has been easier, she said, because she knows the rooms where the family will be living.

“I already packed. I already selected the, you know, the furniture that needs to go in. So it’s, it’s very different, a transition, this time, second time around," she said.

Their son, Barron, 18 and a freshman at New York University, will have a room for when he visits.

Melania Trump said she's still hiring for her team and plans to resurrect and expand her Be Best initiative, which was centered around childhood well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.