Moore Haven Terriers win district championship  

Posted Thursday, February 13, 2025 2:20 pm

Glades County superintendent Beth Barfield celebrates with the Terriers following their district championship win. [Photo courtesy Moore Haven Athletics]

MOORE HAVEN- The Moore Haven Terriers varsity basketball team earned a district championship title on Feb. 7, thanks to a dramatic win over the Fort Meade Miners in the playoffs.

The Terriers originally punched their ticket to the district championship on Feb. 5 with a win over the Marathon Dolphins.

The Terriers defeated the Dolphins 54-38 in the district semifinal. That set Moore Haven up to face the number two seeded Fort Meade Miners in the championship game. Fort Meade was in the championship game following their 58-38 victory over the Pahokee Blue Devils on Feb. 5.

To defeat the Miners and claim the district championship, the Terriers would have to limit Fort Meade junior Omari Russell. Russell has been the top scorer for the Miners this season. Russell also has 70 steals this year so far. Russell was held to just 10 points in the championship game by the Terrier defense.

The Terriers had an 11-7 record this season, sweeping both Glades Day and Pahokee in the regular season. Junior Clifford Love was a top scorer for Moore Haven this season. In a 61-49 win over Frostproof on Dec. 20, Love led the team with 19 points and five rebounds. Love also leads the team in rebounds and assists.

The Moore Haven basketball program has been steadily building towards this district championship for the last two years. In 2023 the Terriers were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. But last season, they took another step and advanced to the district semifinals before being knocked out by Legacy Charter in a close 48-40 loss.

This season, they took the final step and claimed a district championship trophy.