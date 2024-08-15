More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

By WAFAA SHURAFA and JULIA FRANKEL
Posted 8/15/24

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war. Thursday’s announcement comes amid new efforts to broker a cease-fire to the conflict, now …

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

Israel’s offensive has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced over 85% of the population from their homes, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll.

The announcement came during yet another push from international mediators to broker a cease-fire in the war, now in its 11th month.

The conflict began Oct. 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.

___

Frankel reported from Jerusalem.

Comments

