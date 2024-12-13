More than a dozen have been injured in a Florida airboat crash

Posted 12/13/24

Officials say two airboats collided with each other in southwest Florida, injuring more than a dozen people. News outlets reported that the crash Friday afternoon in Ochopee involved two airboats …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

More than a dozen have been injured in a Florida airboat crash

Posted

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) — Two airboats collided with each other Friday afternoon in southwest Florida, injuring more than a dozen people, officials said.

The airboats were carrying a total of 33 people when they crashed in Ochopee, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of Miami, news outlets reported. Sixteen people were transported to hospitals.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

The crash took place at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours around 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District. The business offers airboat tours through private Everglades grasslands, among other things, according to its website.

Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

It was not immediately clear how the crash had occurred or the nature of the passengers’ injuries.

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Young activists take on a government agency in a …

Trump hosts Apple CEO at Mar-a-Lago as big tech …

Miami judge approves bail for wealthy Alexander twins …

Trump invites China's Xi to his inauguration even as …

x