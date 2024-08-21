Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say

Posted 8/21/24

Russian authorities say Moscow has come under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them. Russia’s Ministry of Defense says …

Posted

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Wednesday that Moscow came under the largest attack yet by Ukrainian drones since the start of fighting in 2022, and that it destroyed all of them.

Russia destroyed 45 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. It said 11 were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the Bryansk region, six over Belgorod, three over Kaluga and two over Kursk.

“This was one of the biggest attempts of all time to attack Moscow using drones,” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel. He said all of the drones were destroyed because strong defenses have been created around the capital. Some Russian social media channels shared videos of drones apparently being destroyed by air defense systems, which then set car alarms off.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, said there was a “mass” attack on his region but that 23 drones were destroyed.

