National Beverage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 9/5/24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported profit of $56.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

National Beverage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported profit of $56.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $329.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIZZ

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida law enforcers are investigating the state's …

SpaceX launches billionaire to conduct the first …

Police are questioning Florida voters about signing an …

Tropical Storm Francine forms off Mexico and is …

x