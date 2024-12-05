National Beverage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted 12/5/24

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported earnings of $45.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Fort Lauderdale, …

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $291.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIZZ

