NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Monday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $164.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $655 million to $667 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEO

