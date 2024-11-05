NeoGenomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.7 million in its third quarter.
The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a …
The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $167.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.3 million.
NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $655 million to $667 million.
