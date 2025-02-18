NeoGenomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based …

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $172 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.7 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $660.6 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $735 million to $745 million.

x